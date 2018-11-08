GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stake Lessened by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,382 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 696,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 363,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 59,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 107,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 68.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

