Glencore (GLEN) Given a GBX 350 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cfra set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

GLEN traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 318 ($4.16). 35,054,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

