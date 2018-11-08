Glencore (GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Glencore to a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. HSBC set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 316.85 ($4.14) on Monday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a one year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

