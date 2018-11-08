Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS)’s share price rose 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 115,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 184,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

In other Global Daily Fantasy Sports news, Director Michele Marrandino sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00.

WARNING: “Global Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) Stock Price Up 9.1%” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/global-daily-fantasy-sports-dfs-stock-price-up-9-1.html.

About Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS)

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.