Global Financial Private Capital LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 33.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 451,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,356 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 618.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $156,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 138.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $32.48 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.0823 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

