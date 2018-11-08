Global Financial Private Capital LLC Sells 42,710 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC reduced its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 820,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,710 shares during the period. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for 1.6% of Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $44,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter valued at about $159,000.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

BNDX opened at $54.47 on Thursday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/global-financial-private-capital-llc-sells-42710-shares-of-vanguard-charlo-total-intl-bd-etf-bndx.html.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.