Global Payments (GPN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 3.00

News stories about Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Global Payments earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE GPN opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. Global Payments has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $129.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “$117.08” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $362,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,206.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,690,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $11,773,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

