Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 147.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 164.7%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Debra Coy acquired 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,466.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,430 shares of company stock worth $73,830. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

