Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,093 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 74,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

GFI stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of -1.31.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

