Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel (ENEL) a €5.60 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENEL. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Enel and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.57 ($6.48).

Enel stock opened at €4.93 ($5.73) on Monday. Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

