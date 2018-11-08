Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $32.68 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $630,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David D. Chang bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 750,000 shares of company stock worth $13,500,000 over the last three months.

