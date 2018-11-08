Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.03.

Several research firms have commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $231.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $208.40 and a one year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

