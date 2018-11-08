Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lanxess (LXS)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.67 ($85.67).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €56.66 ($65.88) on Monday. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 1-year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

