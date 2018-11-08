Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the eight brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and seven have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Goodrich Petroleum’s rating score has declined by 13% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.38 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Goodrich Petroleum an industry rank of 52 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Ifs Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,485. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

