Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOV shares. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Government Properties Income Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. 996,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Government Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.45%. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Government Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Government Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Government Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Government Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

