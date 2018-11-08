Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.25 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 57,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$45.03 and a one year high of C$52.69.

