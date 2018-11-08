Graphic Packaging (GPK) versus Greif (GEF.B) Financial Contrast

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) and Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Greif shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Greif shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Graphic Packaging and Greif’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging 6.18% 11.90% 3.56% Greif 5.26% 17.84% 6.03%

Volatility and Risk

Graphic Packaging has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greif has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Graphic Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Greif pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Graphic Packaging pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Graphic Packaging has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Graphic Packaging and Greif, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging 0 1 7 0 2.88 Greif 0 0 0 0 N/A

Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $17.36, suggesting a potential upside of 48.10%. Given Graphic Packaging’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Graphic Packaging is more favorable than Greif.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graphic Packaging and Greif’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging $4.40 billion 0.83 $300.20 million $0.63 18.60 Greif $3.64 billion 0.69 $118.60 million N/A N/A

Graphic Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Greif.

Summary

Graphic Packaging beats Greif on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies. It also manufactures corrugated medium products; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboards that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services. The Paper Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers and other corrugated products. The Flexible Products & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services on a global basis. The Land Management segment is involved in the management and sale of timber. As of October 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 45 countries.

