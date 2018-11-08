Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 17,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 159,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $419.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.25 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 675,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,727.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 807,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 251,752 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 325,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 262,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

