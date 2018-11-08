Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.1% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

NYSE:GBX opened at $52.03 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

