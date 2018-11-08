Greene King’s (GNK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Greene King (LON:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

GNK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Greene King from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 588.64 ($7.69).

GNK stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Tuesday. Greene King has a 1-year low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

