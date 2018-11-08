GreenSky (GSKY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSKY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Compass Point restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.62.

GSKY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,137,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,355. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigel W. Morris purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $980,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter worth $7,125,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $27,650,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $619,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $1,788,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $1,483,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

