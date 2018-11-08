GreenSky (GSKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 16,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,261. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

In other GreenSky news, Director Nigel W. Morris bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $980,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut GreenSky from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on GreenSky to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

