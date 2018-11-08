GreenSky (GSKY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock to $11.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. GreenSky traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 27271351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Nigel W. Morris bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $980,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $17,912,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $235,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $16,920,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $7,125,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

