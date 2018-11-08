GRIFOLS S A/S Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (GRFS)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for GRIFOLS S A/S in a report released on Monday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for GRIFOLS S A/S’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Santander upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of GRFS opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 23.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter worth $438,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth $463,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.