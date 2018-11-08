Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 5,300 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,671 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NYSE HAL opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

