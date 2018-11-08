Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $33.60 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $33,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Paypal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Paypal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 10.2% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter valued at $9,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,492,817.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,324,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,746 shares of company stock valued at $31,947,907 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paypal to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

PYPL opened at $88.23 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

