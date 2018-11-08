Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.69 Million Position in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,347,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,707,000 after acquiring an additional 96,158 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5,266.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,138,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,458,000 after buying an additional 3,080,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,852,000 after buying an additional 147,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,405,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,217,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,092,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,796,000 after buying an additional 34,984 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.05%.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

