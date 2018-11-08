GVO Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,239,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,791,000. KKR & Co Inc makes up 11.8% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GVO Asset Management Ltd owned 0.24% of KKR & Co Inc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 25,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,935.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 130,656 shares of company stock worth $1,914,185 over the last quarter.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

KKR opened at $24.74 on Thursday. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “GVO Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/gvo-asset-management-ltd-takes-position-in-kkr-co-inc-kkr.html.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.