GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 749 Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.11.

Shares of MTN opened at $263.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.68 and a 12 month high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.48%.

In related news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/gwm-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-749-vail-resorts-inc-mtn.html.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.