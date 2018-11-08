GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $107.99 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $301,041.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

