Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.04 ($40.75).

Shares of HLAG opened at €32.10 ($37.33) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €40.20 ($46.74).

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

