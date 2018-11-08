Harbor Island Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,198 Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Harbor Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Perspecta accounts for about 0.2% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $339,141,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $69,124,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $49,397,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $45,584,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $42,661,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

