Harborview Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Baidu Inc (BIDU) Stock

Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 286,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,341,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $195.41 on Thursday. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $177.80 and a 1-year high of $284.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

