Hardwoods Distribution (HWD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.08

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$19.78, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.78.

About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HWD)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.

