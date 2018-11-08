Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 167 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

HCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 7,460 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $78,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,192 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $65,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,533 shares of company stock valued at $310,001 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,350,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,714,000. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for approximately 33.8% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. owned 21.10% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,364. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.74. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 24.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.