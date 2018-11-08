Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 6.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 33.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 169.1% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 123,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $151.53 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $435.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $113,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $13,663,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 602,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $106,355,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,991,582 shares of company stock valued at $525,399,463. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/harvest-fund-management-co-ltd-raises-stake-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.