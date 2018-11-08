HC Wainwright Analysts Give Hydrogenics (HYGS) a $8.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrogenics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hydrogenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hydrogenics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of Hydrogenics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. 1,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,529. Hydrogenics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydrogenics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hydrogenics stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Hydrogenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

