Head to Head Analysis: NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (NDGPY) and Verso (VRS)

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) and Verso (NYSE:VRS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Verso does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Verso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR $5.75 billion 0.81 $643.52 million N/A N/A Verso $2.46 billion 0.44 -$30.00 million ($0.75) -41.55

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Verso.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Verso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Verso 0 0 1 1 3.50

Verso has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.39%. Given Verso’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verso is more favorable than NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Verso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verso has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Verso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Verso 1.53% 8.36% 2.93%

Summary

Verso beats NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, pulp, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers linerboard products, including kraftlinerboard, testlinerboard, white top linerboard, and coated linerboard products, as well as high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex board products. The company also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated woodfree paper, office paper, etc.; capacitor tissue paper; and insulating paper. In addition, it manufactures wood and bamboo pulp, and unbleached kraft pulp. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging, and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio.

