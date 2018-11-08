Head-To-Head Analysis: Restoration Hardware (RH) vs. Lovesac (LOVE)

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

This table compares Restoration Hardware and Lovesac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Hardware 4.29% 520.85% 8.96% Lovesac N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Restoration Hardware and Lovesac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Hardware $2.44 billion 1.14 $2.17 million $3.05 42.20 Lovesac N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Restoration Hardware has higher revenue and earnings than Lovesac.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Restoration Hardware and Lovesac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Hardware 1 8 9 0 2.44 Lovesac 0 0 1 0 3.00

Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus price target of $135.21, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Lovesac has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.68%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Restoration Hardware.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Lovesac shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Restoration Hardware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Restoration Hardware beats Lovesac on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com. As of February 3, 2018, it operated a total of 83 retail galleries consisting of 16 design galleries, 47 legacy Galleries, 1 RH modern gallery, and 4 RH baby and child galleries throughout the United States and Canada; and 15 Waterworks showrooms in the United States and in the United kingdom, as well as operated 32 outlet stores throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products through its 66 showrooms at top tier malls and lifestyle centers in 29 states of the United States, as well as through online. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.