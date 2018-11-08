Head-To-Head Comparison: Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) and Optibase (OBAS)

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Optibase does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and Optibase’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty $43.88 million 4.09 $4.62 million N/A N/A Optibase $16.59 million 2.62 -$1.12 million N/A N/A

Griffin Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Volatility and Risk

Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Griffin Industrial Realty and Optibase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Griffin Industrial Realty and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty -5.85% -1.06% -0.39% Optibase -13.85% -3.03% -0.90%

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats Optibase on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.