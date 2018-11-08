Head to Head Comparison: Sql Technologies C (SQFL) versus LSI Industries (LYTS)

Sql Technologies C (OTCMKTS:SQFL) and LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sql Technologies C and LSI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sql Technologies C 0 0 0 0 N/A LSI Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

LSI Industries has a consensus price target of $11.27, indicating a potential upside of 146.54%. Given LSI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than Sql Technologies C.

Risk & Volatility

Sql Technologies C has a beta of -2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSI Industries has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LSI Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sql Technologies C does not pay a dividend. LSI Industries pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of LSI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Sql Technologies C shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of LSI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sql Technologies C and LSI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sql Technologies C -161.05% N/A -76.95% LSI Industries -5.71% 4.02% 2.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sql Technologies C and LSI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sql Technologies C $7.70 million 21.47 -$26.71 million N/A N/A LSI Industries $342.02 million 0.35 -$19.54 million $0.22 20.77

LSI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sql Technologies C.

Summary

LSI Industries beats Sql Technologies C on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sql Technologies C Company Profile

SQL Technologies Corp. manufactures and sells ceiling fans and lighting fixtures to large retailers under the General Electric brand through retail and online sales. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics and ACM systems, electrical signage, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, prototype program graphics, video boards, menu boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. The Technology segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, and sub-assemblies for use in commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

