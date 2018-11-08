Head to Head Contrast: Rockwell Medical (RMTI) & Masimo (MASI)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -55.38% -89.63% -48.51% Masimo 17.08% 20.29% 16.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Masimo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $57.30 million 3.47 -$25.92 million ($0.51) -7.57 Masimo $798.11 million 7.79 $131.61 million $2.45 47.89

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rockwell Medical and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Masimo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rockwell Medical currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.97%. Masimo has a consensus price target of $115.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Masimo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Masimo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Masimo beats Rockwell Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The company's target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation has a strategic partnership with NU Hospitals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

