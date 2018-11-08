Head to Head Contrast: Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) versus China Industrial Waste Management (CIWT)

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) and China Industrial Waste Management (OTCMKTS:CIWT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Industrial Waste Management has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veolia Environnement and China Industrial Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A China Industrial Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veolia Environnement and China Industrial Waste Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veolia Environnement $28.38 billion 0.42 $453.92 million $1.22 17.27 China Industrial Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than China Industrial Waste Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Veolia Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. China Industrial Waste Management does not pay a dividend. Veolia Environnement pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Veolia Environnement and China Industrial Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veolia Environnement 0 1 4 1 3.00 China Industrial Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Veolia Environnement beats China Industrial Waste Management on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement S.A. designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It offers environmental management services, including drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment, waste management, and energy services comprising heating and cooling, and electricity for local authorities and individuals, and industrial or commercial service companies. The company is also engages in water and network engineering and construction; hazardous waste activities; and sludge treatment and recycling. It provides drinking water to 96 million people; wastewater treatment services to approximately 62 million people; waste collection services to 40 million people; and supplies heating to approximately 8.3 million people. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Aubervilliers, France.

About China Industrial Waste Management

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. provides environmental services and solutions in northeastern China. The company collects, stores, treats, disposes, and recycles industrial solid waste through incineration and/or landfill, physical and/or chemical treatment, material processing, packaging, analysis, and storage. It is also involved in the treatment of municipal sewage, as well as sludge resulting from the processing of sewage that is routed from the sewage treatment facilities located in Dalian and surrounding areas. The company operates a sewage treatment facility and a sludge treatment facility in Dalian, as well as provides environmental pollution remediation services to the Dalian municipal government. In addition, it offers environmental protection, technology consultation, pollution treatment, waste management design processing, waste disposal, waste transportation, and onsite waste management services. The company sells its recycled materials, including cupric sulfate, as well as metals and methane derived from sludge treatment to commodity traders and metallurgical companies. China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Dalian, China.

