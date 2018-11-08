Head-To-Head Contrast: Waste Connections (WCN) & Alanco Technologies (ALAN)

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and Alanco Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALAN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Connections and Alanco Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 15.14% 10.07% 5.31% Alanco Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Waste Connections has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alanco Technologies has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Waste Connections shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Waste Connections shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Alanco Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Waste Connections pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alanco Technologies does not pay a dividend. Waste Connections pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waste Connections has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waste Connections and Alanco Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 0 1 8 0 2.89 Alanco Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Connections currently has a consensus price target of $84.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Waste Connections’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than Alanco Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waste Connections and Alanco Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $4.63 billion 4.34 $576.81 million $2.16 35.33 Alanco Technologies $190,000.00 0.26 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than Alanco Technologies.

Summary

Waste Connections beats Alanco Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodlands, the United States.

Alanco Technologies Company Profile

Alanco Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the treatment and disposal of produced water generated as a byproduct from oil and natural gas producers in Western Colorado. It is also involved in oil reclamation activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

