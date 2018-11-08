Head-To-Head Review: Dyadic International (DYAI) & Its Peers

Dyadic International (OTCMKTS: DYAI) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dyadic International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dyadic International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $760,000.00 -$2.14 million -10.88 Dyadic International Competitors $968.26 million $63.67 million 13.28

Dyadic International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dyadic International. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -841.68% N/A N/A Dyadic International Competitors -281.95% -86.37% -34.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dyadic International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 0 0 N/A Dyadic International Competitors 125 590 1360 53 2.63

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Dyadic International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International’s rivals have a beta of 4.22, indicating that their average stock price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dyadic International rivals beat Dyadic International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce two vital therapeutic proteins for human health indications; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of biologic vaccines and drugs of interest for human health indications. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

