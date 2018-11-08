Head to Head Survey: Dynegy (DYN) & NextEra Energy (NEE)

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynegy and NextEra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynegy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy $17.20 billion 4.78 $5.38 billion $6.70 25.66

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dynegy.

Dividends

NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Dynegy does not pay a dividend. NextEra Energy pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dynegy and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynegy 0 1 1 0 2.50 NextEra Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

Dynegy currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $173.08, suggesting a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Dynegy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dynegy is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Dynegy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dynegy and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynegy N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 51.25% 10.21% 3.67%

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Dynegy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in five segments: PJM, NY/NE, ERCOT, MISO, and CAISO. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 43 power plants in 12 states totaling approximately 28,000 megawatts of generating capacity. The company serves a range of customers, including regional transmission organizations, independent system operators, integrated utilities, municipalities, electric cooperatives, transmission and distribution utilities, and power marketers; financial participants, such as banks and hedge funds; and residential, commercial, and industrial end-users. Dynegy Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

