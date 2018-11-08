Head-To-Head Survey: Notis Global (NGBL) & AAON (AAON)

Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Notis Global and AAON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Notis Global $630,000.00 1.58 -$50.44 million N/A N/A AAON $405.23 million 5.56 $54.49 million $0.95 45.48

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Notis Global.

Dividends

AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Notis Global does not pay a dividend. AAON pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AAON has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Notis Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of AAON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Notis Global and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Notis Global N/A N/A N/A AAON 10.76% 17.17% 13.38%

Volatility & Risk

Notis Global has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Notis Global and AAON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Notis Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AAON 0 1 0 0 2.00

AAON has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.94%. Given AAON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AAON is more favorable than Notis Global.

Summary

AAON beats Notis Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Notis Global Company Profile

Notis Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized consulting services to the hemp and marijuana industry primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides Notis Global dispensing system for the control and dispensing of medical marijuana industry. It also engages in the real property acquisitions and leases for dispensaries and cultivation centers. In addition, the company assists clients with site selection, zoning compliance, building and tenant improvement design, and licensing and on-going compliance services. Further, it acts as a distributor of hemp products. The company was formerly known as Medbox, Inc. and changed its name to Notis Global, Inc. in January 2016. Notis Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. AAON, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

