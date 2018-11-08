Head to Head Survey: Pure Bioscience (PURE) vs. Ener-Core (ENCR)

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) and Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pure Bioscience and Ener-Core, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pure Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Pure Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Bioscience and Ener-Core’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Bioscience -419.50% -264.14% -204.73% Ener-Core N/A N/A -140.20%

Volatility & Risk

Pure Bioscience has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ener-Core has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Bioscience and Ener-Core’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Bioscience $1.77 million 24.26 -$7.44 million ($0.11) -5.45 Ener-Core N/A N/A -$11.16 million N/A N/A

Pure Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Ener-Core.

About Pure Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds. The company offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a antimicrobial food processing aid for use in poultry processing and produce processing; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate used to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate used to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial solution used against bacteria, viruses, yeast, and molds. It sells its products to distributors and end users. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in El Cajon, California.

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

