Healthequity Inc (HQY) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,523 shares during the quarter. Healthequity comprises 1.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.41% of Healthequity worth $23,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 57.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY opened at $101.17 on Thursday. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $348,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,065,240 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

