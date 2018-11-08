Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) PT Set at €2.30 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €2.30 ($2.67) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HDD. Baader Bank set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. equinet set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Cfra set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.06 ($3.56).

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock traded down €0.21 ($0.24) on Wednesday, reaching €1.80 ($2.09). The stock had a trading volume of 5,739,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1 year low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of €3.62 ($4.21).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

